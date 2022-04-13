An Eastvale high school teacher was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into lewd acts with an underage student, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities identified the teacher as Amanda Quinonez, who also works as a water polo and swim coach, according to a letter sent to parents by the principal of Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

Investigators showed up at the high school and said they found evidence that Quinonez “ committed lewd acts with one male student, and distributed harmful matter to that student which included explicit photos of a sexual nature.”

The investigation is ongoing and people with information about the case can contact the lead investigator, D. Schell, at 951-203-4306.

Roosevelt principal Dr. Greg Anderson said the Corona-Norco School District and the school have zero-tolerance for behavior that endangers students. Her employment status following the arrest was not disclosed.