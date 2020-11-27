Riverside County Registrar still on track to certify election after multiple staff members test positive for coronavirus

Staff members of the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office work in the ballot processing department in this undated image shared by the office on Nov. 6, 2020.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office is still on track to certify the election by the deadline after multiple staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing dozens others to quarantine, officials said.

All permanent and temporary employees were tested for the virus this week after the staff members were found to be infected, the office said in a Wednesday news release. It’s unclear how many people at the office have tested positive.

“It is key to our election process to ensure the Registrar of Voters employees are safe and healthy,” Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer said Wednesday. “I fully expect that we will be able to certify the election by Dec. 3 and today’s testing will help the office to meet the state’s deadline.”

The Registrar of Voters offices were also cleaned and disinfected.

As of Wednesday, there were about 4,000 provisional ballots left in Riverside County to be researched, verified and counted by the deadline.

So far, the manual audit of 1% of the ballots continues to confirm that the ballot counting machines accurately counted each ballot, according to the Registrar of Voters.