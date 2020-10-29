Riverside man found dead with gunshot wounds in river bottom

A Riverside man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the Santa Ana River bed underneath a bridge Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from homicide investigators, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a body in the river bottom area below the Mission Inn Avenue bridge near the popular Santa Ana River Trail at about 1:30 p.m. and found Junior Nazario Herappe, 35, with gunshot wounds, Riverside Police Department officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Junior Nazario Herappe, 35, is seen in an undated photo released Oct. 28, 2020, by the Riverside Police Department.

It is unclear who first spotted Herappe and how long he had been in the area, but officials said he was a resident of the Roubidoux neighborhood where his body had been discovered. Information on the condition of his body was also not released.

No further details about the victim or the incident are known.

The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is assisting with the active investigation.

Anyone with information can call Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Dave Riedeman at 951-353-7104 or driedeman@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app using the reference number 200028371.