Ex-con out on bail in high school threat, weapons case now accused of kidnapping, other crimes against ex-girlfriend in Rialto

An ex-convict already out on bail for allegedly threatening a Riverside high school and weapons violations is now accused of kidnapping and robbing his ex-girlfriend in Rialto, then using her cellphone to post explicit images of the woman on her own social media sites and making death threats to her 7-year-old child earlier this week, officials said Sunday.

Maurice Gamble, 38, of Riverside, pictured in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department following his arrest on Feb. 12, 2020.

Maurice Dion Gamble, 38, of Riverside was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, making criminal threats and committing a crime while out on bail in a previous case, according to the Rialto Police Department.

He was already awaiting trial on charges of making criminal threats and weapons possession by a convicted felon after he was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Riverside Police Department, officials said.

Gamble also served roughly six years in prison for shooting and wounding a man in Rialto in 2007, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

His most recent arrest stems from a series of crimes that police say unfolded between April 2 and April 4. The string of alleged felonies began when he showed up at the home of a woman he had previously dated.

“Gamble appeared at the victim’s residence and forced the victim into his vehicle and drove her to a nearby Rialto location,” the Rialto Police Department said in a written statement.

He then stopped the car, robbed the woman of her cell phone while pointing what appeared to be a handgun at her, then drove her back to her home and released her, police said.

“Gamble began using the victim’s cellphone to access her social media accounts and posted sexually explicit content of the victim on her own social media sites,” the statement said. “Gamble then began texting the victim’s seven-year-old child, threatening to kill everyone. It is at that time, the victim contacted the Rialto Police Department seeking help.”

Detectives obtained a search warrant at arrested Gamble at his home in the 14000 block of Quailridge Drive in Riverside, official said.

“Officers recovered the victim’s cellphone, multiple replica semiautomatic handguns, an AR-15 assault rifle and rounds of ammunition,” according to the statement.”

Gamble was scheduled to appear in Riverside County Superior Court April 13 in connection with the February threats and weapons case, county records show.

In that case, he’s accused of posting menacing videos and other content to social media targeting Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, according to police and booking records. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of two firearms, including one assault weapon, and a high-capacity magazine at the time of his February arrest. He was already a convicted felon and barred from possessing firearms, the Riverside Police Department said at the time.

It was not clear Sunday exactly when Gamble posted his $50,000 bond and was released in connection with the February arrest.

In the 2007 shooting case, Gamble shot his then-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend multiple times, the Press-Enterprise reported.

He was initially charged with crimes including attempted murder, according to the newspaper. In a negotiated plea deal in 2011, however, he admitted to a count of discharging a weapon at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to nine years in state prison, and ultimately served about six.

Bail for Gamble was set at $250,000 Sunday pending his initial court appearance in connection with the new charges in San Bernarino County Superior Court, records show.