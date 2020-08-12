Riverside man convicted of prostituting women across SoCal, raping 2 victims

Taiwan Reed is seen in a booking photo released May 24, 2018, by the Riverside Police Department.

A Riverside man has been convicted of coaxing women into prostitution, taking their belongings and raping two of the victims, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A jury convicted 36-year-old Taiwan Orran Reed on Monday of two counts of rape by force or fear and one count each of pimping, procuring for prostitution and human trafficking, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators believe he’d been working as a pimp for more than a decade, starting when he lived in the Compton area and continuing after he relocated to Riverside.

Reed allegedly used existing victims to find new ones. Once he met the women, he would take personal belongings like their cellphones and ID cards, according to prosecutors.

If a women tried to leave, he would threaten her and her family, officials said.

After Reed was arrested by Riverside police in May 2018, investigators allegedly found he had previous human trafficking victims in three states.

In the Riverside County case, two victims were forced into prostitution and sold for sex throughout Southern California, authorities said.

Reed will face the possibility of life in prison when he returns to court for sentencing on Sept. 3.