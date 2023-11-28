A woman was forcefully assaulted and robbed in her Simi Valley driveway Monday night, police say.

The woman arrived home and parked in her driveway in the 5200 block of Indian Hills Drive at about 9:35 p.m., the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release.

As she got out of her car and checked her mail, a man “pushed the victim to the ground and took her purse by force,” police said.

That man then jumped into a waiting blue sedan and fled the scene headed east on Indian Hills Drive. He is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, and he was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.

The woman’s purse contained jewelry worth $3,000, $1,000 in foreign cash and her cell phone, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the SVPD at 805-583-6950.