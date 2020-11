Fifty years after 18-year-old Robin Graham disappeared in Los Angeles, her family continues to hold out hope that the mystery of the cold case will be solved.

Graham was last seen by California Highway Patrol officers on Nov. 15, 1970, standing by her car.

Now, her family says they want to enter locks of her hair into DNA databases that didn’t exist when she went missing.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 18, 2020.