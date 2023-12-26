As millions of people around the world enjoy the majesty of the 2024 Rose Parade Presented by Honda from the comfort of their homes on New Year’s Day, tens of thousands will get to attend in person.

Rose Parade Tickets

Tickets range from $75 to $120 and are available through the Rose Parade’s official ticket vendor, Sharp Seating.

Getting There

Paradegoers are strongly encouraged to use public transportation.

Metro will operate 24-hour service on Metro Rail, also on the Silver and Orange Lines on the night of December 31 through the morning of Parade Day. In addition, Metro will offer enhanced service on the Metro Gold Line to accommodate large numbers of anticipated riders on Parade Day. Tap here to plan your trip.

Metro will also provide regular bus service to areas near the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and Post Parade areas. Buses will originate from locations throughout the county. For real-time info on Metro service, follow @metrolaalerts on Twitter. For more info, call 323-GoMetro (323) 466-3876 or visit metro.net.

Paid Parking

Official Rose Parade parking is a separate charge and ranges in cost from $60 for general admission parking on the day of the parade to $700 for multi-day RV parking. There are several lots to choose from (tap here for parking directions).

Paid parking is also available on a first-come, first-served basis at various lots and parking structures near the parade route. Overnight parking on Pasadena streets begins at noon the day before the parade, for that evening only.

All “No Parking” areas and red curb zones remain off-limits, and vehicles in violation will be subject to impound and a fine.

The Parade Route

The 5 1/2-mile Rose Parade route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena. The parade travels north on Orange Grove Blvd. and then turns east onto Colorado Boulevard where the majority of the parade viewing takes place. Near the end of the route, the parade turns north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard and concludes at Villa Street.

2024 Rose Parade & festivities map. (Pasadena Tournament of Roses)

The Pasadena Police Department, supported by the Tournament of Roses Association and City Officials, will be closing the Rose Parade route early to vehicular traffic to enhance public safety measures. Route closures effective 10:00 PM on December 31 through 2 PM on or around January 1. along Colorado Boulevard from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard, and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street.

Please note that on Parade Day before the start of the Rose Parade, the foot traffic flow on Orange Grove Blvd. between Colorado Blvd. and Green St. will be closed due to parade activities.

For more information, download the Official Rose Parade app for iOS and Android.

The NASCAR float with Richard Petty and Rajah Caruth at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Enjoy Illinois Performance float at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Sierra Madre Rose Float Association won the Founder Award at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Rosemount High School Marching Band, Minnesota, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Banda de Música La Primavera, Panama, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Brookwood Bronco Marching Band, Georgia, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

The Louisiana Travel float won the award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Donate Life’s ‘Lifting Each Other Up’ float participates in the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

The Snapchat float rolls down the parade route at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

A member of Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team twirls a lasso at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The La Canada Flintridge floats wins the Mayor Award for most outstanding float from a participating city at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Royal Court Salia Baligh, Sahanna Rajinkanthan, Zoe Denoncourt, Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg and Adrian Crick, clockwise from left, attend the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The City of Burbank float wins the Queen Award for most outstanding presentation of roses at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Pennsylvania State University Marching Blue Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Fitz and The Tantrums perform during the Rose Parade Opening Spectacular at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Trader Joe’s float rolls on at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Fitz and The Tantrums perform during the Rose Parade Opening Spectacular at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Members of All Gifu Honor Green Band, of Japan, slap hands with attendees at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The AHF’s entry in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda is titled “There’s No Place Like Home,” Grand Marshal Award for most outstanding creative concept and float design rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase

Once the parade ends at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, spectators can get up close and personal with the spectacular floats at Floatfest presented by lululemon.

Each year, nearly 70,000 visitors head to Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards in Pasadena for the chance to walk within a few feet of the floats and appreciate up close, the creativity and detail of each magnificent display.

Tickets for Floatfest are $20. Tap here to purchase.

Access for Disabled Individuals

The City of Pasadena and volunteers assist the Tournament of Roses with coordinating three street-level viewing areas along the parade route reserved for people with disabilities and their guests. Each person with a disability is allowed up to four guests.

At one of the three viewing areas there is a section with audio description for visually impaired visitors and another section with sign language interpreters. Tickets to all viewing areas are free. No seats are provided, so viewers need to bring their own chairs, cushions, stools, etc.

To request space at one of the three viewing areas, please complete the following form HERE.