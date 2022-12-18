Stefan Pollack of Fiesta Parade Floats of Irwindale gives us a sneak peek at the 2023 Rose Parade Floats the award-winning Rose Parade Float company is producing for the 2023 Rose Parade.

The float testing is required to make the incredible “sculptures on wheels” are mechanically sound and the structures stable before the all-important dry and floral decorating begins.

Volunteers are invited to decorate Fiesta’s magnificent Rose Parade Floats. Take a look at the floraldecorators.com website where you will find floral decorating details and the volunteer coordinators and contacts.