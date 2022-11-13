Rose Parade Float builders are working non-stop preparing for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. The 2023 theme is TURNING THE CORNER. Well, there was a lot of corner turning Saturday in Irwindale at Fiesta Parade Floats (fiestaparadefloats.com). The award winning float building company began testing some of the magnificent floats under construction.

In addition to construction, there is float decorating. Fiesta Parade Floats maintains a proud tradition of partnering with the Girl Scouts of America (Southern California) to secure and schedule teams of dedicated float decorators each year. As part of the partnership, Fiesta Parade Floats makes an annual donation to the Girl Scouts in support of fundraising needs.

Float decorating activities are open to all of those who are interested; both Scouts and non-Scouts. Please visit floatdecorators.com for additional information about float decorating at Fiesta.