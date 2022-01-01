The Los Angeles Unified School District All City Honor Marching band participates in the 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda on Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, California. (Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

KTLA’s Band Cam returns for the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda on Jan. 1., 2022 — just like the annual New Year’s Day event itself.

Last year’s festivities had a different look: a pre-produced special replaced the actual parade, which was canceled for the first time in 75 years due to the pandemic.

But the floats, marching bands and other tournament entries are all back in the mix for 2022.

The Band Cam features a raw, unedited feed of the marching bands that will perform along the 5 1/2-mile route in Pasadena.

You can watch it on KTLA’s Facebook page here starting at 8 a.m.

“Dream. Believe. Achieve” was the theme chosen by The Tournament of Roses for the 2022 parade. As with other entries for the 2022 New Year’s Day celebration, this year’s marching bands were slated to perform last year and were invited back. The bands come from across the country, but quite a few are from right here in Southern California.

Here’s the rundown of participating bands:

Arcadia High School Apache Marching Band (Arcadia, California)

The Band Directors Marching Band (Pickerington, Ohio)

Bands of America Honor Band (U.S.)

Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band (Downingtown, Pennsylvania)

Georgia State University Panther Band (Atlanta, Georgia)

Gibson County Mass Band (Dyer, Tennessee)

Hebron Marching Band (Carrollton, Texas)

Homewood High School Patriot Band (Homewood, Alabama)

Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, California)

Mira Mesa High School “Sapphire Sound” Marching Band and Color Guard (Mira Mesa, California)

O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers (O’Fallon, Illinois)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, California)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, California)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Los Angeles, California)

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands (Nashville, Tennessee)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band – MCAS Miramar (MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, California)

Waukee Warrior Regiment (Waukee, Iowa)

More information on the marching bands can be found here.