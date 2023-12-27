The City of Pasadena is preparing for an influx of visitors coming to the city for the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl, and other New Year festivities. To help travelers plan their trip, the city has opened its visitor hotline.

The visitor hotline opened early Wednesday morning with a ribbon cutting at the Pasadena Convention Center. The 2024 Rose Royal Court, Councilmembers Felicia Williams and Tyrone Hampton and others were in attendance for the annual opening ceremony.

Travelers can call the hotline and have another person answer questions regarding the city’s end-of-the-year festivities. Callers can also inquire about dining options, logistics and more.

The Visit Pasadena visitor hotline has been around for 40 years.

“The parade has been going on for 135 years, and it became evident that we needed to make sure that we helped people understand what they can do to come to see the parade, see the game, and give enough information to enjoy the experience,” Alex Aghajanian, the Tournament of Roses president, told KTLA.

“The brainchild was the hotline and we get hundreds of calls from people asking for information about the parade, the game, events in the city, where to stay and more.”

The hotline number is 877-793-9911 and will open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

More information about the hours of operation can be found here.