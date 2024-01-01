Hundreds of thousands of spectators enjoyed the majesty of the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.
The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade was “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” This year’s Grand Marshall is Audra McDonald, a multi-award-winning performer from theater, music and television.
The parade travels 5 ½ miles down Colorado Boulevard and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.