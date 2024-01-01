Hundreds of thousands of spectators enjoyed the majesty of the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

Shriner’s Children’s Rose Parade floats. Jan. 1, 2024. (KTLA)

U.S. Marine Corps Marching Band performs in the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Jan. 1, 2024. (KTLA)

Grand Marshall Audra McDonald in the 2024 Rose Parade presented by Honda. Jan. 1, 2024. (KTLA)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s float in the 2023 Rose Parade. Jan. 1, 2024. (KTLA)

The Honda float in the 2024 Rose Parade. Jan 1, 2024. (KTLA)

The San Diego Zoo’s “It All Started With a Roar” float won the Sweepstakes Award at the 135th Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2024. (KTLA)

The Rotary Club International float won the Princess Award at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade was “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” This year’s Grand Marshall is Audra McDonald, a multi-award-winning performer from theater, music and television.

The parade travels 5 ½ miles down Colorado Boulevard and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.