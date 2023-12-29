The annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena is fast approaching and final preparations are still underway heading into the weekend.

As many as 700,000 people are expected to watch the 135th Rose Parade live in person.

Beginning New Year’s Eve, the streets of Pasadena will be inundated with campers hoping to secure their spot along the parade route. People will be allowed to start lining up on along the parade route on Sunday at noon.

Carrie Holland joined by her husband Jim Holland works on a sign that reads “Woven Together The Dance of Life” on the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float in Irwindale, Calif. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The action starts at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard with a 5.5-mile route heading north and then east onto Colorado Street before eventually ending at Village Street.

Road closures will be enacted Sunday at 10 a.m. Live coverage will be provided on KTLA 5 starting at 6 a.m.

Those braving the crowds in person will likely want to dress warm and bring an umbrella in the event of showers.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music,” with Broadway star Audra McDonald honored as the Grand Marshal.

Jacqueline Sarkissian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 29, 2023.