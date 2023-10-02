The Royal Court for the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses has been announced!

Out of the 28 finalists, seven were selected at the Tournament House on Monday to ride on the Royal Court float in the 135th Rose Parade and attend the College Football Playoff semi-final game at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

They are:

Phoebe Ho, South Pasadena High School

Mia Moore Walker, Flintridge Preparatory School

Naomi Stillitano, Arcadia High School

Jessica Powell, Flintridge Preparatory School

Emmerson Tucker, Blair High School

Olivia Bohanec, La Salle High School

Trinity Dela Cruz, John Marshall Fundamental High School

The young women were chosen after a month-long interview process and a review of their academic achievements, involvement in community and school organizations, public speaking ability and youth leadership.

Each Royal Court member also receives a $7,500 academic scholarship.

The Royal Court selection can be viewed in the video player above. Note: KTLA was experiencing camera issues during the selection’s broadcasting.