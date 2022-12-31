The deadline for Rose Parade Float decoration is here for all of the organizations building Rose Parade Floats for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade, among them the Rose Parade Float for the State of Louisiana and Louisiana Tourism named “Feed Your Soul!”

Saturday, float builders and float decorators are preparing for what’s described at “soft judging” when Tournament of Roses officials will come take a peak.

Fiesta Parade Floats has constructed a two story, iconic riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat for this special event.

The 2023 Rose Parade happens Monday, January 2nd, 2022 on Channel 5, KTLA beginning at 6am. (ktla.com)