Marching bands from across the nation and around the globe will participate in the 2024 Rose Parade, and KTLA 5 is excited to offer an exclusive view of their performances once again.

The Rose Parade Band Cam Presented by Honda provides a live, unedited and unnarrated view of the bands with synchronized audio as they travel through the television broadcast zone. The live stream will be available on this page and streaming live on KTLA’s Facebook page.

Full list of 2024 Rose Parade marching bands:



Albertville High School Aggie Band – Albertville, Alabama

This year, the Albertville High School “Aggie” Band marches down Colorado Boulevard for the third time. With nearly 300 students, including the Southern Stars Danceline and Aggie Color Guard, the “Aggie” Band makes up 25% of the high school’s population. They are unique because all students are welcome in the band program, no matter their musical ability. There are no tryouts to be a member of this band program and they strive to teach every student at their level. the Albertville Band receives an incredible amount of support from our school system and community including breaking ground on a nearly 25,000 sq ft. band facility this month.



Banda Municipal de Zarcero – Zarcero, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Banda Municipal de Zarcero marches down Colorado Boulevard for their second appearance in the Rose Parade. The band is known as the first band from Costa Rica to perform in Europe and it consists of band members and traditional dancers. Founded in 2008, the band was created to provide the community of Zarcero with the goal of providing youth with a way to develop their artistic and musical skills. The colors in the band’s costume represent the typical Costa Rican style. White stands for the peace that prevails in Costa Rica, red stands for the strength and passion that characterizes Costa Ricans, yellow symbolizes the sun that nourishes their land every day and black is a symbol of elegance.

Castle High School “Castle Marching Knights” – Newburgh, Indiana

The Castle Marching Knights is an exceptionally nationally recognized band, with a long and impressive history of achievements. They perform at several invitationals beginning in September and compete in both the ISSMA and Bands of America circuits, showcasing their talent and dedication to the craft. With a record of 30-time ISSMA State Finalist, the band has proved their consistency and excellence over the years. Additionally, they have been named the 2017 Bands of America Class 3A National Champion and have been a 2-time Bands of America Grand National Finalist, highlighting their exceptional performances and skills. Their success has earned them a well-deserved reputation as one of the best marching bands in the country.

Jenks Trojan Pride – Jenks, Oklahoma

The Jenks Trojan Pride, comprised of students in 9th-12th grade, enjoys a national reputation for excellence in music – performing and earning the highest ratings at the most prestigious music contests and festivals across the country. Individually, a large percentage of our students audition for and make regional and state honor bands and earn superior ratings at district and state solo & ensemble contests. Our students love to learn about and perform music. The staff takes great care in using the musical and teachable moments to develop learning, discipline, cooperation, teamwork, and personal growth that benefit the students for the rest of their lives. Their camaraderie and enthusiasm is shared by many, supplying the main source of school spirit at pep assemblies and athletic events, as well as community functions throughout the year.

Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band – Los Angeles, California

The LAUSD All District High School Honor Band has been participating in the Rose Parade since 1973 and their director, Tony White, is celebrating his 35th year with the band. Comprising brass and percussion musicians along with drum majors, shield carriers and tall flags, the band has performed in a variety of events across greater Los Angeles, including NFL Super Bowls and Major League Baseball World Series. Band Directors Tony White and Art Duardo, plus a talented staff, will work together with more than 300 students from approximately 75 high schools for their 50th Rose Parade performance. The program has served more than 14,000 students since its inception and was designed to give students in the second-largest school district the opportunity to march in the Rose Parade.

Na Koa Ali’i – Hawai’i All State Marching Band – Kailua, Hawai’i

“Na Koa Ali’i was formed in April 2002 as a special private performing organization and is comprised of student representatives from each public and private high school that has an instrumental/band music and performing arts program in the State of Hawaii. Music repertoire includes unique Polynesian/Hawaiian Songs: “Tahiti- Tahiti” and “ Koni Au” arranged by Siuai Laufou, Assistant Band Director from Maui. Within the percussion section, you will find the “to’eres” or log drums, giving the group a unique Polynesian sound. The current performers come from the islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Island of Hawai’i. Band Directors, John Riggle and Matt Urabe flew to the various islands each month to teach the members and oversee the music, marching, and showmanship. The full ensemble does not see each other together until everyone arrives in Southern California – only a few days prior to the Bandfest and then the Parade!!

Niceville High School Eagle Pride Marching Band – Niceville, Florida

The Niceville High School Eagle Pride Marching Band, from the panhandle of Florida, is pleased to represent the Sunshine State in the 135th Rose Parade. Each member is outfitted in a brand-new uniform featuring a two-toned maroon and black jacket. With its tradition of marching and musical accomplishments, the outstanding school it represents, and the patriotic community it calls home, The Eagle Pride has much to be proud of. The Band consists of seven highly-rated musical ensembles, including four concert bands and two jazz bands. In the fall, these groups combine to form the Eagle Pride Marching Band, working diligently to earn superior ratings year in and year out; an outstanding reputation regionally and statewide; a loyal following throughout the southeast; and standing ovations on Friday nights following its powerful halftime shows.

The “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” – Greensboro, North Carolina

As the premier band of North Carolina and ranking number one among the top Historically Black Colleges and University Marching Bands, the Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is a force to be reckoned with performing different genres of music and incorporates all styles of marching and maneuvering. “The Machine” brings crowds of fans to their feet year after year and the hard work of band members has led to numerous recognitions such as the 2003 Defeat the Beat Champions, band performances at the Carolina Panthers NFL franchise and being voted one of the top 10 bands as reported by Sports Illustrated. The band performs at a variety of school and community functions and consists of approximately 220 members from very diverse majors and concentrations on campus.

Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets – Pasadena, California

For the 44th consecutive year, the Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets will announce the Royal Court in the Rose Parade. This elite unit comprises nine trumpeters and one snare drummer, selected from current PCC trumpeters and more than 70 Southern California high school musicians. In addition to their appearance in the Rose Parade, the group also participates in other Tournament of Roses events throughout the year such as the Royal Court Announcement and the flag raising at Tournament House the morning of the Parade. This Parade will mark Director Kevin Brown’s 40th consecutive year.

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band – Pasadena, California

The Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band has marched in the Rose Parade since 1930 and comprises current PCC Lancer Marching Band members and select high school students from throughout Southern California. More than 500 high school music students auditioned for the 225 spots in the band. The PCC Lancer Band performs for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court Announcement ceremony, the Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and the Pasadena Black History Parade. Dressed in red military-style jackets with the Tournament of Roses logo on the left chest, white pants, white shoes and red shako with white plumes, Parade viewers can expect singing and dancing along the way.

Pipes On Parade: The Massed Pipes & Drums – Southern California

At the ringing in of every new year, the entire world unites in singing a simple Scottish song, Auld Lang Syne and for the first time, the Pipes on Parade will perform the song in the 2024 Rose Parade. The Pipes On Parade: The Massed Pipes & Drums, is a composite pipe band consisting of 10 bands from Southern California including The Pasadena Scots, The Los Angeles Scots, Rancho Cucamonga Fire Pipes and Drums, the University of California Riverside Pipes & Drums, Glendora High School, Helix High School, as well as a band made up of individuals not currently members of an active band. The band’s uniforms will be a blending of each band’s standard uniform and include some degree of highland attire; the Glengarry cap, waistcoat, kilt, sporran and the high laced Scottish shoes, ghillie brogues.

Pulaski High School Red Raider Marching Band – Pulaski, Wisconsin

The story of the Pulaski High School Band began in the 1930s and they will continue their story in Pasadena as they march in the Rose Parade for the fourth time. The Pulaski High School Red Raider Marching Band is a high-stepping marching band that uses choreography, chant and singing as it relates to the music being performed. They use a variety of steps when they perform including glide, kick, power, dance, spin, Latin and wedding. The Pulaski Red Raider Band program is active year-round and provides entertainment to their community in a variety of ways. Lastly, the band is highly supportive of local veterans and the jazz program provides a dinner dance for area veterans, in celebration of Veteran’s Day the band provides a Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Night football game performance and recognition and buglers for memorial services.

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band – Long Beach, California

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band is celebrating its 104th march down Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade. They will once again have a “band within a band,” including a special guest ensemble that will join them. With their marching Timbrellists and uplifting music, parade spectators can expect to see them entertaining along the parade route. Salvation Army music ministries provide participants with a lifetime of fulfillment through musical excellence with spiritual purpose.

The BOSS (Bands Of Santiago Sharks) – Corona, California

The Nickname of the Santiago Band is “The B.O.S.S” which stands for The Bands Of Santiago Sharks. The BOSS is made up of four large concert bands, three full Jazz “Big Bands,” a string orchestra, several jazz combos and chamber ensembles, a drum line and a championship Color Guard. The mission of the Instrumental Music program at Santiago High School is to build a strong, well-balanced, exciting program that uniquely meets the musical needs of each student. We take great pride in the fact that our program provides a well-rounded music education experience. In the past 20 years, the band has embarked on performance tours to Hawaii, San Francisco, Nevada, Seattle, Vancouver, Washington DC, Gettysburg, Williamsburg, and New York City. In 2019, The BOSS performed in Carnegie Hall for the third time in 10 years and in 2020, they were invited to perform at the California AllState convention, a first for any band in the Corona Norco School District.

Toho Marching Band (Japan Honor Green Band) – Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

The Toho Marching Band comprises students from Toho High School and Aichi Toho University located adjacent to each other. Toho High School was featured in the 2016 Rose Parade and has a long history. The band has a majority of female members, which is common in Japanese bands due to male students’ preference for sports. Band members engage in year-round practices before, during, and after school hours, including weekends. Toho High School’s music program is the oldest extracurricular group at the school and has a long history of contest participation, including the famed All-Japan Band Contest. In 1990, a marching band program began, resulting in the school’s marching band becoming a separate group in 2017. It has developed its own unique style and techniques.

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band – San Diego and Camp Pendleton, California

The United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band is a combined military band composed of U.S. Marines from the 1st Marine Division Band, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and Marine Band San Diego. Donning the dress blue uniform, these marine musicians are fully combat trained, and many have completed military tours overseas. To become a musician in the Marine Corps, recruits go through an extensive audition process and extra schooling. Although these bands perform individually more than 300 times a year, the Rose Parade is the only event that brings these elite musicians together at the same time.

West Chester University “INCOMPARABLE” Golden Rams Marching Band – West Chester, Pennsylvania

With a proud and distinguished history dating back to 1889, the 324-member INCOMPARABLE Golden Rams Marching Band continues to delight audiences with its entertaining and innovative performances. The 2019 Sudler Trophy recipient, the Golden Rams Marching Band, plays at WCU football games, regional exhibitions, and special events. They have performed at various football games and parades, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Normal Band, formed in 1889 to provide march music for a military company, was the predecessor to the West Chester State College Marching Band.

Westlake High School Chaparral Band – Austin, Texas

Westlake High School uniquely sits in a one high school district in a large and quickly growing metropolitan area – Austin, TX. The Westlake Band is an integral part of the community, performing at concerts, pep rallies, and halftime shows for the school’s successful football program, which they travel with to 16 games each year. Since its founding in 1969 with just 30 members, the band has grown to over 200 students and has consistently excelled in regional and super-regional marching competitions. They’ve appeared at 15 Texas UIL State Marching contests, most recently in 2021, where they ranked 10th in the largest high school classification. The band has also performed internationally and at prestigious events such as Disneyland and the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

William Mason High School Marching Band – Mason, Ohio

The William Mason Marching Band is a state-of-the-art, 225-member competitive marching band. The band utilizes drill, dance choreography, and character development to produce unique, entertaining, and successful marching band shows each fall season. The band’s culminating performance at the Bands of America Grand Nationals showcases the level of artistic and performance excellence the band works toward each season. The Mason Band program has received both the Sudler Flag of Honor and Sudler Shield from the John Philip Sousa Foundation. Their concert bands have performed at national events and prestigious venues, and their marching band is highly acclaimed, winning several championships and performing at the Tournament of Roses Parade. Additionally, students participate in various successful winter programs and have been selected for local and national honor ensembles.

The Pennsylvania State University Marching Blue Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The University of Utah Marching Band marches at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Brookwood Bronco Marching Band, Georgia, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Banda de Música La Primavera, Panama, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Rosemount High School Marching Band, Minnesota, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Bands are selected based upon a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability, uniqueness, entertainment value or special interest. In addition, bands with the ability to perform field show maneuvers while marching forward are encouraged to apply. Bands of any size are welcome to apply. Past parades have featured many band types including marching bands, drum and bugle corps, brass and percussion bands, and bagpipes. The Rose Parade has welcomed high schools, colleges and universities, and Military bands. The parade lineup has showcased bands from around the world, including Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, Central America, and the Pacific Islands.