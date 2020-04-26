Rowland Heights senior with ‘diminished mental capacity’ missing for 2 days

Adrian Enrique, 68, of Rowland Heights, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 25, 2020.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old man with a “diminished mental capacity” who went missing in Rowland Heights on Thursday, authorities said.

Adrian Enrique was last seen about 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Gloriosa Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eric Ortiz.

“Mr. Enrique has a diminished mental capacity,” Ortiz said. in a written statement. “His loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.”

He’s described as Latino, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with gray balding hair and a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue Dickies-brand pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons flier, issued April 25, 2020.