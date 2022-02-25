Russian invasion of Ukraine creates humanitarian crisis as many flee

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to have far-reaching consequences, as many Ukrainian women, children and the elderly are fleeing the fighting.

Though able-bodied men are staying to fight back against the Russians, some experts think millions of Ukrainians could become refugees in nearby countries, such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

For ways to help Ukrainian refugees, visit the International Rescue Committee’s website or check out these California organizations working to make a difference.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 25, 2022.