Russia’s arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner was politically motivated, supporters say

After basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, supporters in the U.S. are worried she is being used as potential leverage amid harsh sanctions.

“I’m terrified. I think we all should be very concerned about Brittney Griner’s safety and all the hostages being held in Russia,” said Najee Ali of Project Islamic HOPE, which stands for Helping Oppressed People Everywhere.

Ali and others are calling for Griner’s release from Russia custody.

“Not only is she an African-American female, she’s a member of the LGBTQ community, who Russia frowns upon. The government does not like minorities,” Ali said.

Griner, who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury but plays in Russia during the off-season, is being held for political reasons, some Angelenos believe.

“No, no, no. This is a political situation. Russia, be what it may, is going to take whatever political side they can to force our hand,” said L.A. resident Steve Ott.

“How could you possible trust anything that they’re saying right now? No,” added Angeleno Dan Bleiwas.

U.S. State Department officials have not been allowed to meet with the 31-year-old Griner, whose wife, Cherelle, has offered her thanks to supporters and well-wishers.

“We love you babe! People say ‘stay busy.’ Yet, there’s not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Back in L.A., the supporters at Crypto.com Arena said they’d also like former President Donald Trump to help.

“We need to exhaust all avenues. Right now, former President Trump does have an amicable relationship with Putin. So right now if it does take reaching out to former President Trump to get Americans home, then so be it,” Ali said.

Russian customs officials say they’ve opened a criminal case against Griner. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.