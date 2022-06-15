He’s toned, tanned, fit and ready.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken for the live-action film “Barbie,” and it screams “c’mon Barbie, let’s go party.”

The Academy Award nominated actor sports a bleached-blonde hairdo, along with a toned and spray-tanned physique. His six-pack abs are brushed over with a orangey hue to mimic that of the doll. A cut-off sleeved denim jacket and matching jeans top off the look, while a pair of Ken-brand underwear peak from above.

The Barbie in the film is played by two-time Oscar nominated actress Margot Robbie.

Back in April, Warner Bros. tweeted a photo of her as the famous doll. She’s all smiles in the photo as she sits in her bubblegum pink convertible wearing a bouncing blonde hairdo pulled back by a blue and white polka dot headband.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and other cast members include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

The plot for the movie is still unknown. However, back in December 2020 Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter, “whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters July 21, 2023.