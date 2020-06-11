Sam’s Club announces curbside pickup for all members nationwide by end of June

As the nation continues phased reopening, Sam’s Club on Thursday announced curbside pickup at stores nationwide for members who still want to avoid in-store shopping.

The curbside pickup service is designed to provide a “contact-free, order online and delivery to car shopping experience.” Company officials said the service is expected to be available in all 597 clubs across the country by the end of June.

“While free curbside pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” Lance de la Rosa, Sam’s Club chief operating officer, said.

Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-Plus members will be able to use this new Plus benefit at no cost for a limited time, however, pickup times will be limited and only available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Members who are interested in adding this free service can upgrade to a Plus membership at any time.

To shop at Sam’s Club using curbside pickup, here’s what members need to do:

After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com. Products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible.

Members will then complete an online shopping list, select a pickup time and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.

Upon arrival to the club, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

Sam’s Club will also continue to offer its Concierge Service for seniors and high risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., until further notice.