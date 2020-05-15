San Bernardino county addresses latest on coronavirus efforts

Officials in San Bernardino County provided an update to new efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic at a news conference Friday.

The county reported 18 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities, on Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino Public Health Department. Countywide, there have been 3,198 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 139 deaths.

More than 33,280 people have been tested for the virus.

In addition to essential services, some retail businesses were reopen for curbside service only, as well as healthcare and dental services, childcare services, offices, outdoor museums, drive-up religious services, car washes, dog walking, pet grooming, plumbing services and some others were allowed to reopen.

“The stores are starting to open little by little, not as fast as we’d like to in the county but we’re also wanting to make sure we are doing it safely,” Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, said.

On Friday, Hagman announced the COVID Compliant Business Partnership Program to provide funding to small businesses to help ensure ongoing compliance with COVID-19 safety measures. Through the program approved businesses, with less than 100 employees, can be reimbursed up to $2,500. Applications can be found at sbcovid19.com.

Last week officials announced wearing a face covering in public was no longer required, but still highly recommended in San Bernardino County. Gatherings and short-term rentals are still prohibited and social distancing at essential businesses is still required under California’s “stay-at-home” order, but in the county it’s “weakening.”

Hagman said businesses can still require employees and customers to wear face masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/May_15_Open_Sign_r8[2].pdf

Check back for updates on this developing story.