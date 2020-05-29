After moving into phase 2 reopening, San Bernardino County officials address latest coronavirus efforts

Officials in San Bernardino County will provide an update on the city’s coronavirus cases, as well as the latest efforts in reopening businesses.

The county has been making strides in reopening. On Tuesday, hair salons and barbershops were the latest businesses given the OK to welcome back customers. County officials also announced salon and barbershop owners are eligible for cash grants under the county’s COVID Compliant Business Partnership Program.

The initiative was created to help small businesses ensure ongoing compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

“This is important because shops that cut, style, and color hair have to comply with more safety requirements than other businesses under the State’s rules,” Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release.

On Monday, San Bernardino County received the state’s permission to allow places of worship to resume for religious services. The county also got the green light to reopen restaurants and retail stores on May 23.

“Our goal now, besides achieving additional openings, is to keep our businesses open by continuing to keep our curve flat by taking precautions and avoiding unnecessary risk,” Hagman said.

As of Thursday, the county has had 4,914 cases of the coronavirus and 190 deaths, the San Bernardino County Health Department reported.

Nearly 60,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Nail salons, gyms, bars, wineries and movie theaters are among the businesses that still remain closed.

Business owners interested in the county’s compliance program can apply at sbcovid19.com through Aug. 31.

