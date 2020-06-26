‘We need to wear our face coverings’: San Bernardino County officials say coronavirus cases swiftly approaching 11,000

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are growing rapidly in San Bernardino County and health officials are reiterating the need for residents to safeguard themselves — and others.

By the end of Friday, San Bernardino will have more than 11,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, according to Corwin Porter, interim director of the San Bernardino County Public Health Department, with the greatest rate of increase in those between the ages of 18 to 49.

“The pandemic is still with us. It is alive and well, and it it spreading rapidly,” Porter said at a news conference on Friday. “We need to wear our face coverings. We need to physical distance. We need to stay home if we are sick and isolate ourselves. We need to do activities that our responsible.”

The county reported 362 new cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths on Thursday. Across the county, 248 residents have died.

Among the cities with the most confirmed coronavirus cases are San Bernardino with 1,781 cases, Chino with 1,289 cases and Fontana with 1,219 cases. Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, said the spike in cases countywide is a major cause for concern.

“This uptick in the spread of the virus is from Memorial Day, our reopening, our protests that we’ve had recently and just large group gatherings. And the lack of wearing the PPE and face masks, and just being complacent in the rules set by the state and the count,” he said.

San Bernardino County is well into its reopening phase; currently the only businesses that remain closed are community centers, playgrounds, theme parks, entertainment venues and group campsites.

In May, county officials issued a new health order allowing businesses and other entities the option to require face coverings, which were not mandatory at the time. But on June 18 , Gov. Gavin Newsom said with the increase in coronavirus cases statewide, face masks are now required throughout the state in high-risk places.

Check back for updates on this developing story.