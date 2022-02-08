San Bernardino man arrested in connection to January deadly shooting

Jimmy Steven Poindexter is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 8, 2022.

San Bernardino police have arrested a man suspected in a deadly shooting that took place last month.

Jimmy Steven Poindexter, 27, of San Bernardino was arrested Monday for his alleged role in a shooting that left one person dead, police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 30, on the 1200 block of North E Street in San Bernardino. When police arrived on scene they found a person that had been shot. That person later died from their injuries, according to SBPD.

As police investigated, Poindexter was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Police said investigators followed leads and were able to locate Poindexter and take him into custody without incident on Monday.

During his arrest, Poindexter’s sister was contacted by police and found to be in possession of a loaded gun. She was also taken into custody.

Both were booked into jail and await charges related to their arrests.