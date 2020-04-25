San Diego County loosens restrictions on ocean access, allowing cities to reopen beaches

San Diego County officials Friday announced that restrictions limiting ocean access will be lifted, paving the way for cities across the region to reopen beaches as soon as Monday.

The decision was made as the county logged another 183 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths. The higher case total was partly attributed to a higher number of tests conducted the day before. Officials said 3,122 tests were conducted Thursday — 867 more than the day before.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stressed that individual jurisdictions will need to decide for themselves when and how they open their beaches. Cities can also choose to be more restrictive.

“We certainly understand the special importance the ocean has to our community, to our society, to our way of life,” Fletcher said. “It’s where we swim, surf and recreate. The ocean is a symbol of who we are as San Diegans, and it’s appropriate at this point that we open limited access to the ocean.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.