San Jose police officer charged with assault after allegedly punching woman

A San Jose police officer was charged Wednesday with felony assault after allegedly punching a woman in the face while off duty in a road rage incident last summer.

The Santa Clara County district attorney charged George Brown, 37, with felony assault under the color of authority and misdemeanor battery and child endangerment. Brown could face prison if convicted, but district attorney officials did not specify a possible sentence.

He was booked Wednesday into the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and released on $75,000 bail. Another man, identified as Brown’s passenger, was also charged with misdemeanor battery.

San Jose police officials said the department learned of the incident in July and placed Brown on paid administrative leave after an “internal investigation obtained more detailed information.” Brown remained on paid leave as of Thursday, police officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.