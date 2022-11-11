Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer.

The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962.

The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with the first phase introducing new restaurants, shops and bars with a finish date of 2024.

West Harbor will feature a 20,000-square-foot beer garden, more than one mile of waterfront access, more than 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment and more.

The developers have a 66-year lease with the port to operate West Harbor with more than $100 million of investment by the city and the Port of Los Angeles to the site’s infrastructure.​

  • Proposed 6,200 seat amphitheater at West Harbor (Studio One Eleven)
  • Yamashiro restaurant in West Harbor San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Dining and food hall in West Harbor. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Communal gathering area in West Harbor. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Beer Garden at West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Boat docking at West Harbor waterfront in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Poppy + Rose restaurant in West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • West Harbor construction phases in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro.
  • West Harbor San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
Other elements include:

  • Proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater
  • 9,000 square foot food and dining hall
  • Three overwater decks for dining directly on the waterfront
  • More than 20,000 square feet of waterside space for attractions and harbor excursions
  • 1,200 linear feet of courtesy dock to accommodate boats
  • Eight acres of outdoor recreation tenants, parks, and leisure spaces on the waterfront

Confirmed restaurants and dining include:

A free event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. Visitors can enjoy food from a variety of West Harbor tenants, a beer garden, harbor cruises, live performers and entertainment, children’s activities and more.

Event info for “West Harbor Sip, Savor and Set Sail” can be found here.