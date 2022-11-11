Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer.

The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962.

The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with the first phase introducing new restaurants, shops and bars with a finish date of 2024.

West Harbor will feature a 20,000-square-foot beer garden, more than one mile of waterfront access, more than 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment and more.

The developers have a 66-year lease with the port to operate West Harbor with more than $100 million of investment by the city and the Port of Los Angeles to the site’s infrastructure.​

Proposed 6,200 seat amphitheater at West Harbor (Studio One Eleven)

Yamashiro restaurant in West Harbor San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Dining and food hall in West Harbor. (Studio One Eleven)

Communal gathering area in West Harbor. (Studio One Eleven)

Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Beer Garden at West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Boat docking at West Harbor waterfront in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Poppy + Rose restaurant in West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

West Harbor construction phases in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Rendering of West Harbor waterfront in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

West Harbor San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Other elements include:

Proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater

9,000 square foot food and dining hall

Three overwater decks for dining directly on the waterfront

More than 20,000 square feet of waterside space for attractions and harbor excursions

1,200 linear feet of courtesy dock to accommodate boats

Eight acres of outdoor recreation tenants, parks, and leisure spaces on the waterfront

Confirmed restaurants and dining include:

A free event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. Visitors can enjoy food from a variety of West Harbor tenants, a beer garden, harbor cruises, live performers and entertainment, children’s activities and more.

Event info for “West Harbor Sip, Savor and Set Sail” can be found here.