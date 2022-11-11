Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer.
The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962.
The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with the first phase introducing new restaurants, shops and bars with a finish date of 2024.
West Harbor will feature a 20,000-square-foot beer garden, more than one mile of waterfront access, more than 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment and more.
The developers have a 66-year lease with the port to operate West Harbor with more than $100 million of investment by the city and the Port of Los Angeles to the site’s infrastructure.
Other elements include:
- Proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater
- 9,000 square foot food and dining hall
- Three overwater decks for dining directly on the waterfront
- More than 20,000 square feet of waterside space for attractions and harbor excursions
- 1,200 linear feet of courtesy dock to accommodate boats
- Eight acres of outdoor recreation tenants, parks, and leisure spaces on the waterfront
Confirmed restaurants and dining include:
- Mike Hess Brewery
- Yamashiro
- King and Queen Cantina
- Hopscotch Immersive Art
- Poppy + Rose
- Harbor Breeze Cruises
- Pitfire Pizza
- The Win-dow Burgers
- Sugar Factory
- Jay Bird’s Chicken
- Olala Crepes
- Marufuku Ramen
- Bark Social
- The Baked Bear
- Mario’s Butcher Shop
- LA Maritime Institute
A free event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. Visitors can enjoy food from a variety of West Harbor tenants, a beer garden, harbor cruises, live performers and entertainment, children’s activities and more.
Event info for “West Harbor Sip, Savor and Set Sail” can be found here.