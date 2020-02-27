Santa Ana police seek help ID’ing robbery suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Santa Ana are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect who physically assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, the suspect entered the 7-Eleven located in the 2600 block of North Bristol and grabbed several items, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the suspect did not have enough money to pay for the items he had, and became aggressive with the clerk when he was asked for money to complete the purchase.

When the clerk reached to take the items, the suspect physically assaulted him.

"He went outside and I told him, 'Give me my stuff' and then he punched me," clerk Paramjeet Singh told KTLA.

The suspect is seen in a still image released on Feb. 27, 2020. (Santa Ana Police Department)

Surveillance video shows Singh trying to keep the suspect out of the store by holding onto the door, but when the suspect exits a few moments later he comes back inside and throws items at Singh.

Before leaving the store a second time, the suspect can be seen on video reaching over the counter and grabbing a rack of lottery tickets.

"Had he just walked out with the items and not got into an altercation, and not come back and physically assault and throw things at the clerk, then it would have been a simple shoplifting case," Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

But the suspect, who was last observed fleeing the scene westbound on Memory Lane riding his skateboard, is now facing a felony charge for his actions, according to police.

A detailed suspect description has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD Robbery Detective D. Greaver at DGreaver@Santa-Ana.org, or at 714-245-8362. Tipsters can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.