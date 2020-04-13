Santa Clarita man recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood along with wife in hope of saving lives

Carl Goldman is back at home with his wife in Santa Clarita following weeks of quarantine after going on a Diamond Princess cruise ship in January and testing positive for COVID-19. Now, the couple wants to help save lives.

Goldman and Jeri Seratti-Goldman spoke to KTLA from their home on Monday.

They spent two weeks confined to their cabin while the ship was docked in Japan before they could return to the U.S., where Goldman was diagnosed and isolated.

He celebrated his 67th birthday alone at a biocontainment center in Omaha. Goldman said as of Monday, he was free of the disease.

He and his wife, who never tested positive for the coronavirus, now plan to donate their blood to researchers with the Providence hospital system.

“Just figure out a way to enjoy your quarantine,” Goldman advised others. “Jeri and I look at it now, we look at it as a gift.”

He joked, “I missed cleaning up the dog poop.”