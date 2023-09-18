The U.S. Postal Service says Santa Claus is now open for business.

USPS has launched its beloved Operation Santa program for the 111th year. Children (of all ages) are encouraged to write a letter to Santa with their gift requests and drop it in the mail.

An example of a letter to Santa from USPS’s Operation Santa program. (USPS)

The letters “travel to Santa’s U.S. satellite workshop,” are opened and reviewed, and then posted to the Operation Santa website, the Postal Service says.

Personal information will be redacted.

“USPS Operation Santa provides an online channel where people can safely and securely help children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise might not – one letter to Santa at a time,” USPS said in an announcement Monday.

To be included, letters should have first and last names and a complete return address. They also require a First-Class Mail postage stamp.

Send to:

SANTA CLAUS

123 ELF ROAD

NORTH POLE 88888

USPS says letters to Santa must be legible and include specific gift details, like game and book titles, clothes sizes, colors, style, etc. (tap for more information).

Postal officials want to make it clear that Operation Santa is not a guaranteed gift-giving program.

“It relies solely on the generosity of strangers. It allows individuals to adopt letters written to Santa and send thoughtful, heartfelt gifts anonymously.”