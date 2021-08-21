Scarlett Johansson seeks jury trial for Disney lawsuit

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios’ shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Black Widow.” Disney announced the film release date as July 9, 2021. (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

Scarlett Johansson’s legal battle with the Walt Disney Co. has heated up a notch.

On Friday, Disney’s lead attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court that seeks to have the more than $50-million breach of contract lawsuit decided in private arbitration proceedings rather than by a California jury.

Johansson’s legal team has demanded that the dispute be decided by a jury in open court.

Johansson alleges she was cheated out of compensation because Disney sold the Marvel movie “Black Widow” on its streaming service, Disney+, while the film was still in theaters. Marvel and Johansson agreed four years ago that her compensation would be based on theater ticket sales. The actress and her legal team have argued that “Black Widow’s” simultaneous release on Disney+ diminished box office receipts for the action film.

