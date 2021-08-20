‘Security incident’ prompts evacuations at John Wayne Airport terminal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An exterior view of John Wayne Airport's Terminal C. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An exterior view of John Wayne Airport’s Terminal C. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A terminal at John Wayne Airport in Orange County was evacuated over security concerns Friday, airport officials said.

Airport staff were responding to a “security incident” in Terminal C at the airport near the 405 and 55 freeways, said Anna Sophia Servin, a public information officer for the airport.

Aerial video showed a firetruck and an ambulance SUV were stationed outside the terminal around 8 p.m.

No further details were immediately available, according to Servin.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News