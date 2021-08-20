‘Security incident’ prompts evacuations at John Wayne Airport terminal

An exterior view of John Wayne Airport’s Terminal C. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A terminal at John Wayne Airport in Orange County was evacuated over security concerns Friday, airport officials said.

Airport staff were responding to a “security incident” in Terminal C at the airport near the 405 and 55 freeways, said Anna Sophia Servin, a public information officer for the airport.

Aerial video showed a firetruck and an ambulance SUV were stationed outside the terminal around 8 p.m.

No further details were immediately available, according to Servin.

The Airport is currently responding to a security incident. More information to follow. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 21, 2021