‘Security incident’ prompts evacuations at John Wayne Airport terminal

A terminal at John Wayne Airport in Orange County was evacuated over security concerns Friday, airport officials said.
Airport staff were responding to a “security incident” in Terminal C at the airport near the 405 and 55 freeways, said Anna Sophia Servin, a public information officer for the airport.
Aerial video showed a firetruck and an ambulance SUV were stationed outside the terminal around 8 p.m.
No further details were immediately available, according to Servin.
Check back for updates on this developing story.