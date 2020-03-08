Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar announce self-imposed quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure at CPAC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday that he is quarantining himself at his home in Texas "out of an abundance of caution" after learning he briefly interacted with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C. in late February who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Republican senator was informed last night that a person he had shaken hands with and had a brief conversation had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus during the conference, he said in a written statement.

"I'm not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy," Cruz wrote. "Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medial authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me was extremely low."

The circumstances do not meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control criteria for self-quarantine, and Cruz said those he's interacted with since CPAC should not be worried about potential transmission.

"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction."

About two hours later, fellow Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, who represents Arizona's 4th District, also made a similar announcement, stating he also had been in contact with a person at CPAC who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times," Gosar said in a written statement.

Gosar said while he and all of his staff members remained symptom free, he plans to remain at his Ariona home until 14 days have passed since his contact at CPAC.

"Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing my office in Washingon, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved Tele-commute plan," he said.

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020