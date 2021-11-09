Sequoias in face new dangers from climate change-fueled fires in California

Sequoia trees are best known for being one of the biggest organisms on Earth.

However, this well-known California lifeform faces an intensifying threat: wildfires that are burning bigger and more often due to climate change.

The giant trees grow naturally on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, with most of them located in a narrow, 60-mile stretch of forest just east of Fresno.

The change in fire behavior in that area was especially noticed during last year’s Castle Fire, which merged with the Shotgun Fire to create the SQF Complex Fire, said Christy Brigham, chief of resources management and science for the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

“It is getting scary. Especially seeing one of the most fire-adaptive organisms on earth being burned up in fire. That’s a very scary change,” Brigham said.

Many of these trees have lived for hundreds or thousands of years, surviving countless fires. Last year, however, that survival rate took a hit.

“In the Castle Fire, we lost between 7,500 and 10,600 sequoias over 4 feet in diameter. That’s a lot. That’s 10 to 14% of the entire population,” Brigham said.

In many cases, fire cannot penetrate the thick bark of a sequoia, meaning the flames have to reach the canopy, something to which the trees have adapted.

“Look how far off the ground the branches are,” Brigham pointed out.

Sequoias are also adapted to heal themselves with sap and reproduce after a fire, which signals the tree to drop its seeds, said Gretchen Fitzgerald, ecosystem staff officer of the Sequoia National Forest.

“The radiation from the heat opens up the cones, and then they drop their seeds, and they’ll drop thousands. So right after the fire this was a carpet of little, tiny, giant sequoias,” Fitzgerald said.

The problem is that this cycle of survival and reproduction usually takes place every 20 years or so.

Nowadays, that cycle can be much shorter, said Tim Borden, sequoia restoration and stewardship manager of the Save the Redwoods League.

“This is an alarming time for giant sequoias, and for forests all throughout our Sierras,” Borden said.