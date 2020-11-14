Sergeant killed in Borderline shooting is honored with car parade through Ventura County

A memorial car parade was planned Saturday to pay tribute Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ron Helus who was killed by friendly fire while responding to the 2018 shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The 29-year law enforcement veteran was honored with a new Porsche wrapped like a Ventura County Sheriff’s patrol car, which will lead a car parade through the county.

The 112-mile parade begins in Thousand Oaks and ends with a rally at Camarillo Airport around 11:30 a.m.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 14, 2020.