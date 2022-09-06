Multiple cars were burned after a fire broke out in an apartment building parking structure (KTLA)

Several cars were burned after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building’s parking garage in Montclair.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the parking structure, but no items were salvaged.

A fire chief on the scene confirmed that no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 4500 Canoga St. at 11:57 p.m. Monday evening. The Los Angeles County Fire Department was later called in to assist crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further details were available.