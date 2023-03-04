Multiple people have been stabbed and several were hospitalized after a fight spilled into the street in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, according to video footage from the scene.

The footage shows a group of people getting into an altercation at the corner of 7th Street and Broadway around 2:30 a.m.

Video shows the victims being loaded onto stretchers and at least two victims being transported to the hospital.

Another video shows the attack left one man with a deep laceration across his face.

The LAPD has not released much information about what caused the fight or exactly how many were injured in the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that one person was taken into custody, but this has not been confirmed by the LAPD.

Check back for updates on this developing story.