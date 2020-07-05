Several fires reported as 4th of July fireworks illuminated SoCal skies

Firefighters were busy dousing fires across the region, and law enforcement agencies were inundated with 911 calls, as people got together to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Several fires were reported in different cities, including one in a San Dimas neighborhood that was seen on video posted by the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station in a Tweet that said, “Please refrain from setting illegal fireworks. This could be your home.”

As firefighters and deputies responded to the fire, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted a message to residents.

“Please be patient with our dispatchers, we are getting multiple calls at once. Deputies are responding to multiple locations,” the San Dimas Station tweeted on Saturday.

Sky 5 captured images of a brush fire in Shadow Hills that was reported at 9998 W. Edmore Place around 10:22 p.m. Saturday and burned three acres, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The fire was out within 42 minutes.

Another fire broke out just before 1 a.m. also in Shadow Hills, at 10030 W. Olivia Terrace, and charred another one and one half acres. Firefighters extinguished the fire in 50 minutes.

Both fires remain under investigation and no injuries were reported, according to LAFD.

It’s unclear if the brush fires were started by illegal fireworks, but some neighbors were concerned when they saw the flames nearby.

“We were having a family party no fireworks, nothing. We were having dinner and a barbecue and we saw a helicopter and fire trucks. We saw smoke coming and then we saw the fire start,” a resident who lives in a Shadow Hills neighborhood told KTLA. “Somebody did a firework and started this problem.”

In Reseda, LAFD responded to a report of eight large trees on fire, and the roof of a nearby apartment complex at 6501 N. Shirley Ave. just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was out in 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.

