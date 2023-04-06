Deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are seen in an undated photo. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been charged with unlawfully possessing an AR-15 assault rifle and tracer ammunition, officials announced Wednesday.

Deputy Brad Garmon was charged with one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon and possession of a destructive device, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The unregistered AR-15 and incendiary ammunition were discovered while authorities were executing a search warrant at Garmon’s home in April 2020, according to the DA’s office.

“While I support the rights afforded to use under the Second Amendment, I also respect the laws of our state. It is illegal to possess an AR-15 assault rifle in California and I expect everyone, including sworn officers, to follow the law,” DA George Gascón said in the release. “These weapons have repeatedly led to massive loss of life across this and I fully intend to enforce the ban in Los Angeles.”

Officials said that Garmon’s arraignment will be scheduled at a later date.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.