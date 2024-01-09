A sheriff’s sergeant decided to turn the tables on a phone scammer who was impersonating him in an attempt to steal money.

The amusing setup was recorded by the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina and posted to social media on Jan. 5.

In the video, the real Sgt. Kevin Casey dials a number provided by a local resident who said the “diabolical scammer” had reached out to at least five potential victims, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Kevin Casey dials a would-be scammer who was impersonating him on Jan. 5, 2024. (York County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)

Casey said the caller told his victims to get in touch regarding “pressing legal matters.”

The person on the other end of the line pauses to purportedly look up his account, then he hangs up. Casey tries calling the number again, and gets hung up on again, the video shows.

York County Sheriff Kevin R Tolson then leaves a voicemail for the would-be scammer, telling him, “You’re caught. Quit doing it.”

After that, the number was disconnected.

“We will never ask you for money over the phone, if anything we’ll send an officer over to you with a piece of paper,” Sheriff Tolson says.