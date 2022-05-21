Police are searching for whoever shot a man and a woman, killing the man, in Pico Rivera Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred about 7:15 a.m. in the 9600 block of Myron Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies located the two victims with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

A 48-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated. Her condition was unknown.

Investigators did not release any details about the gunman.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.