Mac DeMarco performs onstage at Something in the Water on April 27, 2019, in Virginia Beach City. (Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Fans of Mac DeMarco must feel like they’ve gone from famine to feast.

Until three months ago, the musician hadn’t put out an album in four years.

But after the January release of the instrumental album “Five Easy Hot Dogs,” DeMarco on Friday dropped a second album, though maybe “album” isn’t quite the right word.

“One Wayne G” runs 199 songs and has a runtime about nine and a half hours. It was released without much fanfare, with only DeMarco’s label, known cheekily as Mac’s Record Label, announcing “One Wayne G” with a simple Instagram post.

The album title is a reference to Wayne Gretzky, the hockey great who wore No. 99 and played for DeMarco’s hometown Edmonton Oilers.

A few of the nearly 200 tracks have names, but “One Wayne G” mostly consists of demos, instrumentals and other unfinished songs identified only by their dates of creation, ranging from 2018 to this year. DeMarco previously described these kinds of tracks as “garbage, but fun to make.”

As musician and comedian Left at London noted on Twitter, this project alone is larger than the rest of his musical output put together.

“If you combined every single song (including demo versions of other songs) off every album & single in Mac Demarco’s streaming catalog EXCEPT for songs from this ONE album, it is a total of 164 songs; 35 songs shy of the only other album of his,” she wrote.

Other Twitter users took a more humorous tack when discussing the collection of songs mostly identified by numbers.

“If someone asks me what my favorite new song is off the Mac Demarco album I’m going to accidentally say my social security number,” @josh_____ua wrote.

While it’s enormous in size, “One Wayne G” is not the largest album ever created, according to Guinness World Records. That title belongs to a 2022 project by Mark Christopher Lee and the Pocket Gods.

Hoping to hear the “One Wayne G” tracks live? If you’re in Los Angeles, you may get your chance in his July 14 show at the Ford Theatre, a concert that was previously announced as being in support of “Five Easy Hot Dogs.” The only other show locations are New York City, Paris and London.

“Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there,” the artist said in a statement.