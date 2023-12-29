The California State Parks Department announced Thursday that it would be giving six counties $41.9 million for new parks and renovations of existing ones.

The agency said this fourth round of grants under its Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program “received the highest amount requested in State Parks’ nearly 50-year history of grant administration.”

“Having access to outdoor spaces is critical for all Californians and these projects will contribute to the quality of life for many people who seek local parks to improve their physical, mental and social well-being,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “State Parks is incredibly grateful to all the organizations who applied for grant funding this round.”

Fresno County will receive $4 million to renovate existing fields and structures in Camacho Park in Reedley as well as add a new walking path, restrooms and art.

$7.3 million will be used for Potomac Park in Bakersfield to build new soccer fields, a dog park, basketball courts, a splash pad, shade structures a restroom and more. Some of the money will also be used to take care of existing park features.

San Joaquin County will receive $7 million for a new skatepark with two basketball courts and a BMX Bike Trail in Stockton.

$8.5 million will go to Sacramento for additions to Jack N. Sheldon Park, including a “new dog park with lighting, disc golf course, basketball court, exercise equipment stations, four pickleball courts with lighting, gazebo and BBQ area, practice wall, playground, soccer field with lighting, multiuse trails, informal trails, electric vehicle charging stations, ping-pong with shade cover, educational arboretum, pathways with lighting, [and] two shade structures with picnic tables.”

Yolo County will receive $800,000 for a new park in Knight’s Landing with a new soccer field, softball field, a basketball court, a walking path and a “farmer’s market/food truck area.”

Los Angeles County will receive $14.1 million for three separate projects in Hawthorne, Paramount and Los Angeles.

The Zela Davis Park in Hawthorne will get a new playground, basketball court, a walking path, exercise equipment public art and a restroom.

Los Angeles will get a new park with a playground, a “sand and water play area”, a picnic area with shade, an exercise area, public art, a skate spot, and a walking path.

The Paramount Park’s Community Center will get an expansion and renovation.