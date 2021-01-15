Six Flags, Fairplex among 5 large COVID-19 vaccine sites set to open in L.A. County

People wait in line at a coronavirus testing and vaccination site at Lincoln Park on Dec. 30, 2020 in Los Angeles.(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

With hundreds of thousands of health care workers to vaccinate in the next two weeks, Los Angeles County is ramping up capacity with five large COVID-19 vaccination sites set to open next week, officials said Friday.

On Tuesday, the Pomona Fairplex, Six Flags Magic Mountain, The Forum, California State University, Northridge and the L.A. County Office of Education will begin serving as “large-scale vaccination sites” that can each inoculate 4,000 people a day, county officials said.

“In LA County we have to vaccinate 10 million people, twice,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. “These large-scale vaccination sites are going to help us get there by massively increasing our capacity to vaccinate people quickly and efficiently.”

Only those in skilled nursing facilities and front-line health care workers can currently get the vaccine in L.A. County, and they’d have to bring verification documents like a badge, license or pay stub if they want to get their dose at a distribution site.

“Residents who are not in the eligible categories should not attempt to register for a vaccine appointment, at this time,” county officials said in a news release. “Doing so will take an appointment slot away from the frontline healthcare workers.”

Appointments can be made on the county’s online sign-up portal. The five COVID-19 vaccination sites are in addition to dozens already up and running throughout the county, including pharmacies and at Dodger Stadium — which opened Friday.

While California state officials announced this week that all residents aged 65 and older can get the vaccine, not all counties are ready to expand access to seniors — something that created confusion as people rushed to make appointments.

That’s the case in L.A. County, where Health Director Barbara Ferrer said there’s not enough doses in the county yet to vaccinate that group.

She said the county asked the state for more doses, and that it is estimated that vaccination will begin for those 65 and older in early February.

To the south, Orange County is vaccinating residents 65 and older, including at a COVID-19 vaccination “super” site that opened at the Disneyland Resort Wednesday.

Nearby Riverside County also started vaccinating all residents in that age group, setting up clinics to distribute the doses.

San Bernardino County officials say the county is on track to begin vaccinating residents 65 and older soon “if progress and supplies remain on track.”