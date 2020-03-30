Six Flags Magic Mountain is latest SoCal theme park to extend closure amid pandemic

Guests ride the first virtual reality coaster powered by Samsung Gear VR at Six Flags Magic Mountain on March 25, 2016, in Valencia. (Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung)

Six Flags Magic Mountain is the latest Southern California theme park to extend closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, joining Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have suspended operations through at least mid-May, officials announced Monday. Both have been closed since mid-March and had initially anticipated reopening at the beginning of April.

“We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials,” a statement on the theme park’s website read.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 tied to any of Six Flags’ properties in Valencia, according to the statement.

Season passes will be extended for however many operating days the closure lasts. Those with prepaid tickets will see their valid dates extended until the end of the 2020 season.

Last week, the Disneyland Resort announced both Anaheim theme parks — Disneyland and Disney California Adventure — will be closed “until further notice” because of the novel coronavirus, while Universal Studios Hollywood said it would be shuttered through at least April 19.

And prior to those announcements, Knott’s Berry Farm extended its temporary shutdown through at least mid-May.

Each has made provisions to accommodate guests with season passes and prepaid tickets.