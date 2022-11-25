Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night.

The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence.

The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before speeding away.

The suspect’s vehicle had extensive front-end damage.

The chase ended in Bell after the suspect pulled into a driveway and surrendered to officers.

Sky5 was overhead.