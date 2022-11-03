Los Angeles Police pursued a wanted reckless driver in the Wilmington area on Thursday night.

Multiple LAPD officers were seen pursuing the suspects beginning around 10:15 p.m.

It’s unknown how many occupants were inside the vehicle, but at least one person was seen jumping out of the passenger side, while the driver continued speeding away.

Police say at least one firearm was found during the pursuit, although details remain limited.

After meandering through tight neighborhood alleyways as officers trailed behind, two people were seen hopping out of the vehicle and running into an apartment complex area.

One woman was taken eventually into custody while another suspect is still on the loose.

This story will be updated.