Rescue efforts are under way after one person was killed as a car plunged off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday.

The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities received a report of the crash a little before 5 p.m.

One person was pulled from the wreckage who authorities confirmed was killed. That person was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

Sky5 footage shows firefighters in wetsuits surrounding an overturned vehicle, struggling against the pounding waves.

